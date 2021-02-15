In my boyhood days growing up in Lancaster County, I have some disturbing memories of World War II.

Each day, it seemed, the Intelligencer Journal gave front-page coverage to naming casualties in the war. But the announcements struck home the day that it reported my cousin, Donald Longenecker, had been seriously wounded on the battlefield.

Similarly, in the days prior to the Salk vaccine, the newspaper often announced the names of local persons who were stricken by the polio virus and were being treated in the “iron lung” at the hospital.

Fast forward to COVID-19. On Feb. 8, LNP | LancasterOnline had this online headline: “35 people died of COVID-19 in Lancaster County last week.” Under the cover of personal privacy, the 35 in that particular story remained generic, nameless people. Similarly, with very few exceptions, obituaries do not identify cause of death. Consequently, the reader is left with only speculation about the cause, which may not be accurate.

In an attempt to impress upon everyone the critical need to wear masks, wash hands and observe social distancing, I believe it may be prudent to acknowledge and name the real cause of death when COVID-19 is the guilty agent. These victims are real people with names!

Oh privacy, how precious art thou — but at what tremendous cost!

Charles Longenecker

Manheim Township