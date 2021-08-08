The Lancaster County commissioners voted recently to purchase land for a new jail/prison. We congratulate them for taking this critical step. Our worn-out prison dates to 1851 and, in its style and function, represents a discredited philosophy of detention. We are ready to see a more effective facility — one that helps the staff and volunteers actually change lives. Our new correctional facility will not just warehouse prisoners, but will help create people much more ready to return to our community with hope and productivity.

The growing support of Lancaster County citizens has been invaluable in the commissioners’ critical decision. Recently, Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System asked many religious congregations to express their support for replacing the current Lancaster County jail/prison for three compelling reasons:

1. The extraordinary emphasis our religious faiths place on human dignity “endowed by our creator,” including how we incarcerate our neighbors.

2. The ample evidence that is turning us toward a humane approach to incarceration that benefits not only inmates, but the prison staff and the whole community.

3. And the outsize expense required to operate our aged and dysfunctional facility, resulting in frustration of our warden and staff every day.

The current mission statement of Lancaster County Prison is to provide for the humane and secure care, custody and control of those individuals who are charged with criminal offenses, while also providing for the safety and protection of the community through the detention of such individuals.

As faith communities, we commend this mission statement for its focus on the dual values of “humane” and “secure.” However, we ask the county to amend the mission statement to challenge us as a community to focus as much on “humane” as we do on “secure”; change the assumption that all or most “individuals charged with criminal offenses” need to be incarcerated; and express our goals as rehabilitation and well-being, rather than isolation and punishment.

Thank you to these congregations and individuals, who remind us all that each of our faith traditions calls us to understand that women and men held in the county jail/prison are our neighbors. These congregations have added their voices to the chorus of citizens calling for a new facility that will help Warden Cheryl Steberger and her staff (and all of us as a community) make a positive difference in our neighbors’ lives. This planned new facility is a new beginning.

This letter is co-signed by Bright Side Baptist Church, Grandview Church, Islamic Community Center of Lancaster, Leacock Presbyterian Church, Mountville Church of the Brethren, St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, Unitarian Universalist Church, Constance M. Brown, Carolene Brubaker, Anne E. Griswold, Don E. Griswold, the Rev. Kent E. Kroehler, the Rev. Nancy L. Miller, Cindy Miskinis, Cynthia Morris, the Rev. John W. Morris, Kluane B. Snyder, David R. Stadden and Karen M. Stadden.

Jean Bickmire

President

Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System