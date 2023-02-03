The article on North Market Street Graphics, which I was pleased to see in the Jan. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Local company played role in Harry’s ‘Spare’ ”), was concise and modest, just like the company.

I am a freelance proofreader for Penguin Random House and, after completing a project for it, it’s always a bit of a thrill to read, in the back matter, that this company right here in Lancaster County was the compositor.

But that’s not why I’m writing this letter. “Hero” is a much-used word, but truly this company was heroic in the days following the pandemic shutdown.

Overnight, it could no longer use paper because the publishers switched almost instantly to relatively new computer programs so that employees could work from home. These programs needed to be learned and integrated into the existing system, and there are few words to describe the chaos that ensued in the publishing industry.

I was privileged to have had firsthand knowledge of North Market Street Graphics continuing, almost seamlessly, to get books of all complexity produced for Random House. This company took heroic measures for all readers to ensure they continued receiving new books.

North Market Street Graphics might be a small company, but it is mighty in its quality and dedication.

Andrea Gordon

Manheim Township