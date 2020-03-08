I read the strangest letter in the Feb. 28 letters to the editor section. The writer castigates Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace because she “has allowed” a Starbucks to open in downtown Lancaster (“Corporate coffee comes to city”). Apparently, “cultured” New Yorkers and such would be unimpressed.
Lancaster city — like all other municipalities in the county — has zoning laws, retail business regulations and licensing requirements. If a legitimate business meets all the legal and administrative requirements of the city, under what legal maneuvering would the mayor personally intervene to prevent the business from opening? Furthermore, it would be irresponsible to deny a popular business, one that would add to the tax base, the opportunity to do so.
Starbucks may not be your cup of coffee, nor mine, but it is a very successful business model, and it provides benefits to its part-time employees (health care, for example) that most small businesses, including independent coffee shops, cannot match. If it succeeds, good for it. If it fails, Lancaster loses the benefits it brings.
Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline recently published an article (“Establishing new ground,” Feb. 16) on the local coffee purveyors’ take on the competition, and they all sound quite confident that they can compete. This is capitalism at its best. Why, exactly, should Sorace interfere with free-market principles?
I also think that if cultured New Yorkers can accept a Disney Store on Broadway, they will manage to forgive a Starbucks in Lancaster.
Doris Russ
Salunga