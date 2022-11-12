To piggyback on the Nov. 4 letter “Plan ahead to avoid pregnancies,” I would like to encourage our local and regional community to welcome Planned Parenthood’s recent return to Lancaster County.

Anyone who is interested in reducing unwanted, unplanned pregnancies should certainly be aware that Planned Parenthood’s mission is to provide care and resources that families and community members need to make informed decisions about their bodies, their lives and their futures.

Reproductive health information and access to birth control are among the wide range of high-quality, compassionate and affordable care services that Planned Parenthood provides.

Many may be surprised to know that, in 2021, abortion care made up about 4% of Planned Parenthood’s medical services. People also may not know that the former Planned Parenthood building on Lime Street in Lancaster was firebombed in 1993.

As the Nov. 4 letter writer noted, “After all, it is your body and your choice.”

If given access to both reliable information and health care, individuals should be trusted to make their own very personal and private decisions for themselves.

I believe that Planned Parenthood can be a tremendous health care resource, giving the people in our community the ability to make personal choices. I am glad it is there to provide needed care, including birth control.

Laura Athey

Lancaster Township