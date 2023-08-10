Every year I ask when the World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial, which is located behind the Manheim Township Public Library on the Overlook Community Campus, will get some respect and prominence. And every year I get ignored!

If people do not have access to the internet, they may have no idea that a piece of our history — evidence that numerous people were murdered on 9/11 — stands beautifully displayed behind the library.

The main entrance signs on Lititz Pike and Fruitville Pike mention every other area of the Overlook campus, including a dog park!

What a disgusting, callous oversight in honoring the lives lost. I am embarrassed to be part of the township.

When it’s closer to 9/11, there is a tiny sign near the library. If you sneeze, you wouldn’t even see it.

Are you not honored to have this steel beam from the World Trade Center? Show it some respect!

Lori Mogk

Manheim Township