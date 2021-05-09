I am compelled to give a shoutout to The Caucus, the LNP Media Group watchdog publication, and Spotlight PA for their ongoing fine reporting on the highly questionable relationships between a trio of lobbying firms and the state Republican Party leadership.

It seems this work has helped spur said leadership to lead a lobbying reform effort in Harrisburg. It is about time. I can’t wait until the reform plan details are made public. I look forward to these fine news organizations reviewing the veracity of what GOP lawmakers propose.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster