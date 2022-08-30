Is it really fair that taxpayers, especially senior citizens on fixed incomes, should be made to pay for those who chose to further their education and went into debt doing so?

I think American taxpayers fail to realize that every time our elected officials decide to be Santa Claus, we the taxpayers are footing the bill.

How does a country that is trillions of dollars in debt keep spending and handing out money to every Tom, Dick and Harry who comes along? And then senior citizens are forced to worry that Medicare and Social Security could run dry!

Stop giving handouts to immigrants who are here illegally and start giving back to those who the money belongs to — the American citizens in need!

I believe that our elected officials are really idiots and I guess they must assume that the American people are, too! If we keep printing money, it will no longer have any backing or value. It seems that our government is hell-bent on breaking our country.

I applaud the college students who found a way to pay their own tuition and I’m sorry they’re essentially getting cheated!

There is a question as to whether President Joe Biden can legally forgive college loan debt. It seemingly requires an act of Congress, but that would be too politically prohibitive for members of Congress. I think that Biden knows that, too, but if this makes him feel good about himself, go for it.

One last thought: Vote incumbents out!

Donald Keener

Penn Township