This summer’s 76th LNP Tournament was such a success that most people probably didn’t notice one of the more significant changes in the event’s history.

For the first time, the tournament was administered not by LNP | LancasterOnline, but by the two youth leagues — the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League and Lancaster County Midget Baseball.

Ken Gerber, coordinator of the midget league, did a tremendous job in managing the Midget Tournament at Clipper Magazine Stadium. A variety of circumstances had him working out tournament details during the last week before the event, and somehow he made it all work.

Lou Casanova, vice president of the youth league, deserves commendation as well for his work at the younger levels. Things are less involved for those tournaments, but he had three to organize, along with various other year-end championships. His league also staged the first ever 10U tournament — Junior Midget-Midget in LNP Tournament language — an addition sought for many years.

Treasured tournament traditions were lost in the transition, but hope remains that some can be restored in future years. With these guys at the helm and LNP | LancasterOnline behind them, we can hope the tournament continues to display our county’s young baseball talent for years to come.

Bill Bert

Former LNP Tournament director

Lancaster