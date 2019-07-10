After watching some of the Democratic debates, I call on LNP to help the voters by publishing a list of which candidates support or promise various projects.
I would recommend a chart of the 20 to 25 candidate names along the top and a list of promises down the margin with issue check marks under each name. This chart could be published each Sunday with updates and additions.
Examples: I would love to see which candidates support the antifa cry — “No wall, no border, no USA at all.” Do they support the young liberal/progressive antifa movement when its members physically attack conservatives for wearing Trump hats? Do they support open borders or no borders?
Then we have all the other ideas floated by various candidates. Which candidates support allowing felons and/or immigrants here illegally to vote or providing federal funds for abortion? (Their positions on this keep changing.) Who wants to end medical insurance and provide “Medicare for All” — even to those living here illegally?
Which candidates will cure cancer, pay off all student loans, give slave reparations or give gay reparations? I heard one candidate promise $1,000 a month to everyone. Another wants $50 billion to help African Americans start businesses. There are so many promises being made that I missed some.
It is hard for voters to keep track, so we need a scorecard of all the freebies offered. You might also have a “disclaimer” pointing out that the president has limited power and Congress must vote to pass laws.
Mike Rauch
Ephrata