I enjoy getting LNP each morning and doing the Wonderword puzzle, but then the rest of the newspaper often goes downhill because of its seemingly liberal approach to politics.

For example, whenever possible, LNP wrote articles and editorials against the Republican candidates for the Elizabethtown Area and Manheim Township school boards. It got old really fast, reading what I view as your left-leaning favoritism.

And now it is starting all over again with next year’s U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Cartoons and articles about Mehmet Oz have already appeared in LNP since he entered the race. I believe that everything Oz has ever written or spoken (which is seemingly against LNP’s ideology) will appear in the newspaper with the goal of turning voters against him!

What I view as LNP’s liberal attempts did not work in November’s election, and hopefully they will not work in next year’s May and November elections, either.

I would suggest that LNP make a New Year’s resolution to be fairer in its journalism!

Dennis Fulmer

Manheim Township