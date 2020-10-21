If your Oct. 14 editorial was an attempt to justify the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP article (“Predicted winner: Chaos”), it failed miserably.

So some outfit called the Transition Integrity Project (which most of us have never heard of) pulled together 100 people who played various roles and, in the process, determined there was a good chance there would be chaos if Joe Biden didn’t win by a large margin and that chaos would likely come from Republicans and Donald Trump supporters. The article stated that this Transition Integrity Project group was bipartisan but gave no proof of that.

Let me guess. You can’t reveal your sources. Even I, in all my ignorance, could pull together 100 people and assign roles and come up with whatever conclusion I deemed appropriate or to my liking. LNP | LancasterOnline likes to brag about how important transparency is, so why don’t you pony up the names of those 100 bipartisan people and let your readers decide if that little project was an accurate picture of what will happen after the election? And by the way when it comes to chaos and violence, the Democrats, in my view, have a monopoly on that. You need look no further than the major cities across this country (all run by Democrats).

Don Carson

East Earl Township

Editor’s note: According to a public radio interview with Rosa Brooks, co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project, the role players included conservative Bill Kristol, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele, and retired Army Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell. They also included John Podesta, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm.