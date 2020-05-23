I appreciated the editorial (“Not enough”) in the May 18 LNP | LancasterOnline (about the insufficient punishment levied by the State Board of Funeral Directors on Andrew T. Scheid). And I’ll repeat what the editorial cartoon (about hurricanes) said that day: “AT LAST!! Something to take our minds off of COVID-19!!”

However, I am left believing that the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has but two themes for editorials as a soapbox: COVID-19 and Andrew Scheid. I also find the carefully written disclaimer for Andrew’s ex-wife Melanie Scheid interesting. Perhaps this increases her practice with new empathy-driven business.

Linda Kilcrease

West Lampeter Township