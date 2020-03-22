This letter is long overdue. First, I would like to say thank you to the Steinman family for its efforts to keep LNP | LancasterOnline viable.

Second, thank you to the editorial staff for ensuring that each time the paper has been consolidated, the rich variety of topics, opinions and content has been kept. This is surely an example of fine editing.

Third, thank you for your coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. I know where to go to find honest, up-to-date information: LNP | LancasterOnline. Thank you most of all for enabling all to have access to this timely information during this difficult time.

Eldonna Filardi

Ephrata