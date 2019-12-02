I worked for the newspaper for about 25 years in the advertising department. Because a newspaper is a business with salaries to pay and many other expenses, someone has to generate income.
The large advertisements that some people feel are a waste of space are helping to keep LNP in business for those of us who still like to read the paper.
I miss some of the things that have been discontinued, too, but I think LNP is doing the best it can to keep publishing the paper seven days a week for those of us who still like to read it. Thank you.
Barbara Coker
Lancaster