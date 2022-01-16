LNP | LancasterOnline journalists are helping to raise the consciousness of Lancaster County residents about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Examples are the extensive news stories on the subject published in the Jan. 2, Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 editions of LNP.

Particularly worrisome in this news coverage is the influence Jan. 6 insurrectionists are having on state and local politics, and how Trump loyalists in Pennsylvania are endangering our democracy.

It’s concerning to learn that several people who were present during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and attempt to overthrow our federal government have sought election to local school boards and other positions of trust in Lancaster County. These individuals, in my view, are clearly unfit for public office and should be rejected by voters in favor of principled leadership.

Investigative journalism by LNP helps to protect American democracy from the constant attacks by mostly right-wing conspirators. This reporting is especially important in these troubling times, when many Americans are misled by lies and cover-ups stemming from the Jan. 6 insurgency and the false belief that President Joe Biden's clear victory was stolen from Donald Trump.

The Jan. 6 failed coup attempt was a wake-up call for all Americans on how fragile our democracy is and how strongly it must be protected.

Fritz Fichtner

Denver