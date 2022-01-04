Why all the doom and gloom? Is LNP’s coverage unbiased? On Dec. 29, for the second day in a row, a headline above the fold on Page A1 of LNP seemed to stir up worry (“As flu returns, worry follows”).

On the previous day, Dec. 28, and in the same spot “Variant gloom deepens” was shouted at us in the headline of a story by The Associated Press.

It seems that LNP’s front page is emphasizing the bad news, adding to anxiety and stress that is not only unhealthy but, in my view, erodes skeptics’ already threadbare trust that the media are unbiased.

Meanwhile, the Dec. 29 LNP article “What comes next?” accurately points out that there is “no crystal ball.”

Where’s the coverage of the studies showing that the omicron variant is very likely to be less virulent and could mark a transition from pandemic to endemic? Where are stories about the promise of fluvoxamine, a generic drug that might be less risky, less expensive and quite possibly just as effective as new COVID-19 antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck?

Please provide more balanced information and less sensationalized, anxiety-producing headlines. Apparently, fear sells newspapers.

Edward T. Chory, MD

East Hempfield Township