I am concerned about the front page of the Sept. 27 Sunday LNP: “Predicted winner: Chaos.”

I believe that, with this headline, the newspaper is preparing people for chaos. I think this is not helpful. I think we should expect and talk about a peaceful transition. And maybe that we need to wait for accurate results for a while, but that we should be able to do this peacefully.

I believe that, with this headline, you are inflaming the situation and scaring people. People might think they need more guns to protect themselves and others.

It feels like LNP is preparing people to live out a certain destiny. Can you prepare people to live out a different destiny by preparing them for a peaceful transition and calling for patience?

We know that the president thrives on chaos and uses it to his advantage. I think the newspaper should use its power to inform people and show good ways to respond to uncertainty.

Erika Kreider

Akron