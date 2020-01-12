This is just a note of appreciation to this paper for 225 years of hard work. While some newspapers are no more, yours shows dedication. Day and night, 365 days a year and through many challenges, you continue bringing us stories from the four corners of the world. And you do it with grace and dignity.
All of my contacts with your office are answered with consideration, although I’m sure the constant deadlines of newspaper publishing make life harried at times.
This is one example I wish to share. One year ago, I moved from Upper Leacock Township to the top of the Welsh Mountains. Soon thereafter, I wrote a letter to the editor. Not knowing my new township, I just wrote New Holland below my name. But I got a call from the LNP office asking me for my new township. I was truly embarrassed and said I didn’t know.
No problem; the caller had me wait while she zoomed in on her computer map and to my astonishment informed me I live in Salisbury Township. I thanked her, but she graciously acted like this is just part of her job description, telling people, like me, where they live.
It is good to know a large company like LNP still has the small-town touch.
Anna Lois Lehman
Salisbury Township