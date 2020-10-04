LNP | LancasterOnline did not hide its bias Sept. 27 in either the editorial (“Prepare for the election”) or the front-page article in which it seemingly tried to arouse chaos (“Predicted winner: Chaos”).

I could not believe that, after Hillary Clinton came out a few weeks ago and pleaded with former Vice President Joe Biden to never concede, LNP | LancasterOnline would turn the tables on President Donald Trump.

I understand, though, that the media take most things Trump says out of context. All he is working for is a fair and honest election, which has seemingly not happened in many places in the recent primaries.

Paul Buckwalter

Lititz