Hurray for Liz Cheney. She did it! She is like the little boy who told the truth in the Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale: “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”

Is there finally a change in the Republican Party? Could Liz Cheney be the new leader? I understand that many are against former President Donald Trump but don’t have the strength to stand up against him.

I so hope people will see that Cheney is right. I wonder why those who love Jesus Christ cannot see what is happening. Trump, as president of our country, caused an insurrection, and tried to talk a Georgia elections official into finding him votes under the table — the conversation can be heard on tape. If you feel that there was something wrong with the election then one must also question whether U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his fellow members of Congress were legally elected — they were all on the same ballot with Trump.

Maria Neville

Lancaster