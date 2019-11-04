A number of years ago, Pennsylvanians voted to change the state Constitution to allow a state income tax that would eliminate property taxes. How’d that work out?
Along came gambling, and those taxes and fees would reduce or eliminate property taxes. Nope.
We’re now working with marijuana which will — oh, you get the idea.
There is also a discussion of adjusting the state income tax and sales tax to eliminate or reduce property tax. What we will end up with is higher income tax, higher sales tax and property tax.
The only way to solve the problem is to cut the size of the state Legislature in half. The billions in savings should solve the problem, but it won’t happen, so fellow Taxlvanians, we’re stuck.
Ken Burkhart
Manor Township