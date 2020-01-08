Playing devil’s advocate can occasionally be amusing, but pointing out that wind turbines, solar cells and electric vehicles oftentimes have fossil fuel origins is neither interesting nor clever (“Trade in that Tesla,” Jan. 4 letter).
Even if you don’t believe in man-made climate change, I welcome arguments that we are not better off with clean air, water and soil in a society where individuals and corporations care about how their actions affect their neighbors. Being a good person has nothing to do with your politics or religion — it has to do with treating others as you yourself wish to be treated.
Ryan Dodson
Manheim Township