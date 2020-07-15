Why would A&E cancel its television show “Live PD”? It is essentially a training course about dealing with law enforcement.

If you are walking and are approached, stop. If you are driving and police lights flash behind you, pull over. Unless you have an outstanding warrant, you will probably be issued a ticket — or less — and then be released.

If you choose to run or get mouthy, you will be dealt with accordingly. You might be treated roughly, manhandled and basically disrespected.

Think about it!

Dennis Webb

East Lampeter Township