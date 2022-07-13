The Christian Broadcasting Network’s sensational headline “New Disney show for kids ‘Baymax’ Features Transgender Moment, Suggests Men Have Periods” was gleaned from a Christopher Rufo (@realchrisrufo) tweet on June 28. Rufo is, in my view, a culture war instigator.

The headline triggered the LNP | LancasterOnline letter, “God will restore this fallen world,” which was published July 6. The letter writer seems to believe that Disney showing the inclusion of youth living their best lives angers God, and that we are all in for the big reckoning. (The character of interest in the Disney series is a transmasculine person, and yes, they can menstruate, which makes the headline disingenuous.)

The faithful on this Earth have many different beliefs about God’s attitude toward humankind. One would be presumptuous to “know” righteousness for everyone through an interpretation of a book that is holy only to your creed.

To live and let live is righteous, in my opinion.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township