Now that we have closed the book on our two-decade war in Afghanistan, a host of pundits and politicians have jumped to criticize President Joe Biden over the withdrawal. Never mind that, in my view, these braying voices have next-to-zero knowledge of that land’s history or its people. Neither Alexander the Great (who came closest), the Mongols, the conqueror Tamerlane, Britain (which fought three wars there) nor the Russians have been able to control a place where tribalism extends down to the village and clan.

While those braying criticize the president for doing his best after being dealt a bad hand, none of the Republicans seem to acknowledge the fact that it was the second Bush administration and the neocons who got us into Afghanistan in pursuit of Osama bin Laden — without developing an exit strategy.

Nor do they admit that former President Donald Trump struck that Taliban-sided bargain and never even attempted to develop a withdrawal plan for our troops, citizens and allies.

The notion that this evacuation could have been done in an orderly fashion is theoretical nonsense. It assumes a complete plan had been developed; the Afghan government wasn’t corrupt and incompetent; the army and police wouldn’t have dissolved; the people wouldn’t have panicked; and the Taliban would sit by and do nothing.

Contrary to “armchair experts,” the end of any war is not neat and tidy. There is always tragedy with triumph. While we can be proud of our service personnel for their efforts in Afghanistan, in the future we must demand that our policymakers not carelessly spend their lives on missions based on preconceived notions or naive illusions.

Stephen L. Patrick

Rapho Township