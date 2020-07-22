Why have I neither seen nor heard of much pushback from Congress of the Department of Justice concerning the federal law enforcement presence in Portland, Oregon?

Nor have I seen much response to our president’s weakening of Environmental Protection Agency restrictions or to his changes to refugee policies.

Doesn’t Congress or the Department of Justice have any influence here? Who will speak up for us against these actions?

I am worried about our country. Sad to say, our president is becoming a dictator — using executive powers excessively. Often I find myself asking, “How can this happen here? Why does he have so much power? America, what will we look like if Donald Trump is elected for another four years?”

Bernice (Boots) Stadler

Manheim Township