I really enjoy watching the Little League World Series. The quality of play is amazing, and the display of sportsmanship from the kids and coaches is incredible. What I don’t understand is why Lancaster County would rather play at Kunkle Field in the LNP Tournament than compete for a chance to play in Williamsport.
I coached in the Solanco Little League for 16 years and I can assure you when your league is run correctly, the rewards for the kids are unprecedented. The Little League organization has so much to offer our young athletes. I would love to see more communities take advantage of this fine organization.
Ron Fichtner
Quarryville