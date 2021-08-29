Help me to understand! We are in a situation in Afghanistan that I believe is clearly one of the worst foreign policy blunders in recent memory.

But other than the “In brief” section on Page A9 of the Aug. 22 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, there was nothing about this disaster in the A section that day. (OK, there was coverage in the Perspective section, but that is not reporting the news.)

Every other newspaper I read last weekend had numerous articles covering various issues surrounding the thousands of stranded Americans in Afghanistan. Oops! Sorry, the Biden administration refuses to call them “stranded.” Then what are they? So I ask: Why did LNP | LancasterOnline choose to have so little coverage of this disaster on Aug. 22? I have my own thoughts, but I will leave it up to the readers to answer that question for themselves.

Charles Kurtz

Manheim Township