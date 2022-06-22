Letters to the editor

When little innocent lives were ended at the Texas school shooting, our hearts were broken to learn of such tragedy. How can someone be so cruel to commit such a violent crime?

Then I think back to so many little babies who never have the chance to become a student, an adult or grandparents. Their little souls are discarded from their mother’s womb. There’s no celebration of life, not even a proper burial; they’re treated like trash.

There is a fine for shooting an eagle or other animals. Is not human life more important?

Sharon Stoltzfus

Leacock Township

