When little innocent lives were ended at the Texas school shooting, our hearts were broken to learn of such tragedy. How can someone be so cruel to commit such a violent crime?

Then I think back to so many little babies who never have the chance to become a student, an adult or grandparents. Their little souls are discarded from their mother’s womb. There’s no celebration of life, not even a proper burial; they’re treated like trash.

There is a fine for shooting an eagle or other animals. Is not human life more important?

Sharon Stoltzfus

Leacock Township