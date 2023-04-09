While I thank “Lancaster Watchdog” for bringing attention to the trash problem along Route 222, the article missed the mark (“Who takes care of litter along Route 222?” March 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

There’s no doubt that littering does play a role, but the problem along Route 222 is much bigger. “Litter” that I have observed along Route 222 includes lawn chairs, carpet remnants, full trash bags, furniture cushions, a shower stall, hard hats, five-gallon plastic buckets, lumber, plywood, lunchboxes, furniture, wooden pallets, a vehicle bumper, riding toys, a wading pool, straw bales, drink coolers, vinyl siding, cardboard sheets and boxes, a gas grill, tires, drywall, insulation, large polystyrene pieces and lots of plastic sheeting of the kind now commonly used to wrap loads on open flatbed trailers.

Twice last month I had to swerve around large items in the middle of Route 222 — a large aluminum ladder (the second in a year) and a large cardboard box spilling its contents all over the highway.

I have many times observed garbage trucks traveling this highway, en route to the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority site on Harrisburg Pike, with the back hoppers so full that they do not close completely, allowing trash to spill out along the way.

Not only is this trash unsightly, but it creates a danger to other drivers and is costly to taxpayers who pay for its cleanup.

It is obvious to me that most of the trash is coming from unsecured loads. It is a problem that the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority acknowledges by having employees pick up trash on a frequent basis along Harrisburg Pike and now with its sign about fines for unsecured loads.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township