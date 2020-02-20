I was glad to see litter recognized as a major issue in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Laying waste,” Feb. 10). Litter is in our city streets, country roads and suburban neighborhoods: fast food containers, plastic bags, cigarette butts and more.
We need to ask ourselves: Who am I to dirty property that isn’t mine just because I don’t feel like waiting until I get to a trash can? Since when is public property a personal ashtray? Who gets excited to look at the messes I leave behind, and who gets excited to pick up my trash for me?
Since litter is so common, lots of people must think it’s OK. Let’s tell our kids, our friends and our neighborhoods: Littering is not OK. It’s ugly, it’s lazy and it’s illegal. It harms wildlife, gives our kids a junky environment to live and play in, and lowers our property values. Tourists coming here to find natural beauty may choose to go elsewhere after seeing so much litter in our county.
How about this: Let’s require offenders to serve on a cleanup crew. Let’s make sure there are enough places for disposal of garbage and cigarettes. Let’s pick up trash when we’re out for a walk. Let’s treat our beautiful land like a respected home, not like a dump.
Monica Glick
West Lampeter Township