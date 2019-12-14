The coolest small town — Lititz — is not so cool anymore, thanks to the Lititz recCenter. The recCenter has made the decision to no longer accept SilverSneakers for the hundreds of current members who are seniors.
SilverSneakers is a very important benefit to seniors whose Medicare supplement plan pays for membership at a local gym, for exercise and health benefits. Seemingly ignoring the fact that most of the seniors are on fixed incomes and many are living on Social Security, the recCenter made the decision to no longer accept this program, and is now forcing members to pay a monthly membership fee out of their own pockets.
Lancaster County is recognized in many publications as one of the best places to retire. A Nov. 27 LNP article (“CCRCs come with their own set of ABCs: What you need to know”) mentioned that Lancaster County is the most saturated county in the U.S. in terms of continuing care retirement communities. Exercise is very important for seniors to maintain an active lifestyle. How uncool for a community center located in the coolest small town in America!
Tom Clingan
East Hempfield Township