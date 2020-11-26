Lititz Warwick Community Chest would like to thank our community for participating in the Scout Drive. And we would like to thank the Scouts for collecting more than 3,975 pounds in donations!

The Community Chest would also like to thank the Warwick School District for allowing donations to be dropped off in their parking lots. We are truly blessed by the generosity of our community. Thank you!

Chrissy Ovalle

Lititz Warwick Community Chest