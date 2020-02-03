When the first few people asked in hushed voices, “Are you really closing?” we were amused. We had posted about some bookcases for sale because we were getting new ones, not because we were liquidating. Then the questions came more frequently, and we discovered that our customers were calling each other with the same question, often in a panic.
So let’s say it clearly: Aaron’s Books did close — for two days — to bring in new bookcases, sell off some old ones, and move almost every book in the store. Then we closed two more days to attend a booksellers conference. We are not closing the store, and we have no plans to close. Our fun, strange, cozy, loud, fiercely independent bookstore in the heart of Lititz has grown and evolved in numerous ways since we opened in 2005, but we continue to believe this community needs and deserves a bookstore.
The key is community support, not just of us, but of all the Lititz shops. It’s easy to take Lititz for granted, but our bookstore colleagues are so envious of our descriptions of a community full of independently run businesses, in a walkable downtown with great events. With our community coming out to shop with us, even in the dreariest of months, we will be here for years to come — and so will our neighbors who help make Lititz wonderfully unique.
Thanks, as always.
Sam, Todd, Aaron Dickinson and the entire Aaron’s Books family