I am responding to the Jan. 8 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Criticizes push for electric vehicles.”

While the writer makes many good points regarding obstacles to electric vehicles, he also mentions the harm to the environment caused by the mining of lithium and other battery materials. I have seen this argument from other letter writers and columnists. However, battery materials are durable. Batteries can be charged a couple thousand times before they need to be replaced.

Fossil fuels, on the other hand, are used once and done.

To illustrate, I looked up the tonnage of lithium mined in a year, compared to coal. Global lithium mining is about 100,000 metric tons annually. Global coal mining amounts to about 8 billion metric tons annually. So, 80,000 times more coal than lithium. Environmental damage caused by lithium mining does not remotely compare to that caused by mining coal (not to mention oil and natural gas). And this is before we get to the problems caused by carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels.

So, this notion that mining for the materials for electric vehicle batteries is just as bad for the environment as fossil fuel extraction is ridiculous.

Richard Kovacs

Lancaster Township