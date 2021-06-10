Imagine you are a white police officer. A vehicle, driven by a Black male, drives past you at 60 mph in a zone posted for 35 mph.

Your first instinct is to stop the vehicle because the driver is breaking the law and posing a threat to the safety of the public.

But then a voice inside you says, “What if I discover there are warrants out for the driver? I attempt to take him into custody, he resists and I have to use deadly force because I am in fear of imminent serious bodily injury or death to myself. Then my name and picture will be all over the evening news. I will be harassed and threatened, and so will my family. There will be protests all over the country, which will result in rioting, looting, businesses destroyed and possible injury or even death to fellow police officers or innocent civilians. A local prosecutor will rush to charge me criminally to appease the mob. A jury will find me guilty due to the influence of the mob and politicians. My municipality will pay the family of the driver millions of dollars in a civil settlement. I will go to jail for defending myself. My life and career will be over.

“Nah, I’ll just wait until a white driver speeds by. That way, if things go south, the media, politicians and the activists won’t worry about it, because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township