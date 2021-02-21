Thank you for the editorial in the Feb. 14 edition that summarized the sad saga of former President Donald Trump (“Defend truth”).

We didn’t listen to Trump’s sister, his niece or the mental health experts who warned of his lack of qualifications or fitness to be president.

Trump’s despicable behavior in lying about the “stolen” election — behavior that incited a criminal assault on our beloved U.S. Capitol — will be forever a smear on our history. It is so sad that so many were taken in by his lies.

Even worse, in my view, are the many Republican senators who were victims of Trump’s attempt to take over the government — yet refused to vote for conviction at the impeachment trial. They must be Republicans ahead of being Americans. Have they no shame?

Jack Bryer

West Chester

Chester County