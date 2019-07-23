“Living in the Promiseland,” as recorded by Willie Nelson, went to No. 1 on the country chart in 1986. A portion of the lyrics are as follows:
Give us your tired and weak and we will make them strong
Bring us your foreign songs and we will sing along
Leave us your broken dreams, we’ll give them to mend
There’s still a lot of love, living in the Promiseland ...
The prayer of every man is to know how freedom feels
There is a winding road across the shifting sand
And room for everyone living in the Promiseland.
The U.S. cannot properly be called a “Christian nation,” but the Gospel has borne fruit in our society. A rotted fruit falling far from the tree is the doctrine of Manifest Destiny, a secularized form of the Gospel call to evangelize. It’s realized in assuming “the white man’s burden,” spreading democracy at the point of a gun, but always and only (we are constantly assured) for the good of those subjugated.
A better fruit, still tenuously attached to the Gospel vine, is the notion of the U.S. as a beacon, the city on the hill, inviting all to come and share the bounty. That vision is captured by Nelson’s song, which calls to mind Jesus’ proclamation of his mission to bind up the brokenhearted, and to set free the captives, fulfilled in part as we open arms to refugees in the shifting sands. I hope more of us will choose this vision.
Chad Shenk
Mount Joy Township