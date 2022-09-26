In the Sept. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline article regarding the Manheim Township School District discussion of a possible need for revision of the athletic policy to address transgender students (“Push for policy talk”), student Anna Sassaman makes several excellent observations.

In my opinion, Sassaman correctly states that adults are inserting themselves into an issue that should be left to the students. She says that a majority of students support transgender athletes participating in a sport aligning with their gender identity. She also notes that there is no wave of transgender students making the move to play sports within the district.

I believe that today’s high school students generally do not reject fellow students based on race, ethnicity, religion or gender identity. In my opinion, today’s students embrace diversity.

If a transgender athlete applies to play on a district sports team, I believe it’s those who would be directly affected — the team members — who should decide whether or not to accept that athlete.

I applaud Sassaman for her willingness to speak out on this issue.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown