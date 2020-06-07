The Pennsylvania House Republicans published a social media graphic saying it is the duty of every elected official to listen to concerned constituents. Listening to constituents is “not cowardice; it is patriotism.”

Years of discussion, research, advocacy and civic engagement produced state House Bills 22 and 23 and state Senate Bills 1022 and 1023 — and they languish in committee. These bills would create an independent citizens commission to draw voting district boundaries — creating a process that is impartial, transparent and accountable.

Despite having more co-sponsors than any other bills in this session or the past session, these bills have not been introduced for a vote. The state Legislature is not listening. Yes, it has been necessarily distracted by the work to address COVID-19. However, a number of bills unrelated to the epidemic have been rapidly developed and presented for a vote.

What would it take to get a vote on these bills? Three committee hearings in past two sessions. Polls saying two-thirds of Pennsylvanians favor an independent commission. More than 100,000 petition signatures. Twenty-three counties and over 350 municipalities with resolutions in support. Over 500 letters to the editor appearing in more than 100 media outlets, including LNP | LancasterOnline. Thousands of postcards mailed. Hundreds of visits with legislators.

We’ve asked for reform for three decades. Time is running out. Redistricting happens after the 2020 census. The process we use to create new voting districts will impact our state for a decade.

These bills can be voted on if legislators are patriotic and listen to concerned citizens.

Amy Ruffo

Lancaster