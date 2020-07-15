Just another day. Another day for us seniors to stay inside or put on our masks to meet outside, while keeping 6 feet apart.

One day, I met a woman whose mask was around her neck. She tugged at it, lamenting, “This is ridiculous. These things keep our bodies from building up immunity.”

“But they keep us from infecting others,” I replied.

“Time to quit this nonsense and open up!” she responded.

Therein lies our country’s great chasm: opening up the economy versus adhering to scientific data and public health official guidelines. Too often, we talk over each other, hearing one’s own voice and not the other. Too often, those most affected — immigrants, Black people, health care workers — are not heard.

The president, governors, mayors and county commissioners send mixed messages. Does it matter which political party is in power or whose policies we ascribe to? Republicans — at least those in elected office today — seemingly place more value on opening up business and commerce than Democrats, who believe the better value is providing adequate testing and tracing to keep down the spread of COVID-19, thus saving lives. Are there ways that liberals and conservatives can work together to keep the virus at bay and open up?

I believe that a national group of volunteers, braverangels.org, can show us one way. With its help, each of us is learning how to listen to and respect one another’s opinions and political beliefs.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township