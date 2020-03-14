The writer of “Wind and solar are not answers” (Feb. 21 letter) doesn’t say what qualifications he has that make him more of an expert of global warming than the more than 69,000 actual climate scientists worldwide.

These scientists say “increased CO2 makes more water vapor, a greenhouse gas which amplifies warming” (skepticalscience.org). You can Google that for the peer-reviewed data that proves it. The letter writer says it’s just the water vapor.

Another false claim was that solar/wind energy “can’t satisfy our power demands.” Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org shows that the world can easily be powered several times over by solar or wind alone. Google “50 states 50 plans” to see how the U.S. can run on 100% clean energy, how much it will save each resident and how much it will save each state in health care bills. The site does the same for every country in the world, too.

It’s true that hundreds of thousands of birds are killed by (old-style) wind turbines, but cats kill 10,000 times more birds in the U.S. — 2.4 billion annually — and our buildings kill up to 1 billion birds each year. Oil spills kill many more birds than wind turbines (nationalgeographic.org).

An Audubon Society report says about 400 North American bird species are now at risk of extinction due to climate change caused by burning fossil fuels. “Common Birds in Decline” shows about 3 billion fewer birds exist in the U.S. than in 1970 because of climate change.

Laurence Carroll

Manheim Township