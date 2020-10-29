Many people I know think we are headed into the most crucial election of our lifetime. Why is it so important? For many of us, it is about presidential denialism regarding important policy issues, accompanied by fundamental failures of honesty, respect and judgment.

Here is my short list of concerns:

— Four years of precious time to address an existential climate change threat have been lost.

— The COVID-19 pandemic was poorly managed and denied, leading to more than 226,000 deaths, many of which, in my view, were avoidable.

— The president has persistently sabotaged truth, science and wisdom that guide public policy.

— There is a fundamental corruption of leadership across senior levels of an administration that is hijacked by special interests.

— There are disturbing efforts by Republicans to seemingly disrupt the fairness of our elections.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— The president’s racism and hate-filled rhetoric are troubling and consistent.

— The administration, in my view, unlawfully separated 545 children from the families of would-be immigrants.

We can each observe how the president tries to make the election about himself. He feels aggrieved and mistreated by the media, politicians and citizens with different perspectives. But he seems to offer no substantive second-term platform.

Taking stock of Trump’s character, I see mainly narcissism, self-serving lies about important political issues and a disconcerting pattern of antisocial behavior.

Trump’s supporters may feel captivated by his bluster, but Trumpism is an empty vessel. I trust most Americans will see the void and opt for a less-chaotic Joe Biden presidency that offers a clear platform focused on a sustainable future that unites rather than divides.

Peter Keller

East Lampeter Township