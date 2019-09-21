The Landisville Lions Club would like to thank all who attended and supported its 36th annual Antique and Classic Car Show that was held in conjunction with the 40th annual Amos Herr Park Community Festival on Sept. 15 in Landisville.
The show was special to our members because it followed a year when rain canceled both the scheduled date and the rain date. It is our major fundraiser for the year, and its absence last year crippled us financially. Only through the support of our advertisers last year and this year were we able to continue.
But the show held additional meaning to the club. The show was dedicated to longtime friend and fellow Lion (East Petersburg Club) Clyde Pearson, who passed earlier this year. His fellow Lions and members of the Vagabond Car Club, of which he was a member, showed up in force to support the show by helping to park cars, accepting donations and bringing their vehicles out to display. Without their help we wouldn’t have been able to have such a smooth-running car show. We thank them.
At one time, local civic clubs were the backbone of the communities where they resided. Today, with all the drains on one’s time and energy, it is harder to find the next generation of members. If you have any desire to serve, look into a local club and obtain that feeling that comes with helping others.
Frank Chovanec
Manheim Township