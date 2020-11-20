Pennsylvania is the only state that doesn’t allow local municipalities to use radar for catching speeders. The result, in my view: too many speeders. There are ways to incorporate safeguards so the use of radar is not abused. Virtually every police chief in the state would like to see this enacted. Why hasn’t the state Legislature acted on this?

Twenty-two states ban the use of handheld phones while driving. Using a handheld phone while driving is illegal in Pennsylvania, but only as a secondary offense. So, you can only be charged with using the phone while driving after you have the accident. This doesn’t make sense.

Pennsylvania has an unsustainable unfunded state pension liability of about $70 billion. This is a major problem that seems to get ignored by the Legislature.

Pennsylvania has a state gas tax of 58.7 cents per gallon, the second-highest in the nation. Yet, in some surveys, our roads are rated in the bottom 10 of all states. Just how is this tax money spent?

The problems listed are not new. They just linger and never seem to get fixed. I believe the bigger problem is that we citizens just don’t hold our legislators responsible for actually getting something accomplished. The legislators have well-paid jobs and we should expect some meaningful accomplishments from them.

It’s time for all of us to start calling or writing our state legislators and asking what they are specifically doing to remedy some of these issues. Until we citizens demand action, legislative inaction will continue.

Frank Young

Manheim Township