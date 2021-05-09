I read Alex Geli’s April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article on Danielle and Stephen Lindemuth running for the Elizabethtown Area school board (“Candidates push false claims”) while I was on a visit to Williamsburg, Virginia.

The contrast between the Lindemuths’ viewpoints and the way Colonial Williamsburg attempts to truthfully and factually depict the treatment of Blacks in America was startling.

To the Lindemuths, teaching uncomfortable truths about America’s past is “indoctrination,” and not education. Basing their views on falsehoods, misunderstanding and innuendo, they criticize attempts to present an honest accounting of American history and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The irony is apparent when two people who were present at the Jan. 6 violent insurrection in Washington, D.C., complain that Black people are violent.

In my view, the Lindemuths cloak their ideas in religion, further attempting to legitimize their thinking and encourage its acceptance in our communities. Beware of such regressive thinking. It does not bode well for our children’s education nor for future healing in our community.

The Jesus I follow calls us to love all people and support the poor, sick and those in society outcast by the majority.

Paul E. Brubaker, M.D.

Rapho Township