The letter “Story on candidates was out of line” in the May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline asked, “Isn’t it the role of the voters and the election process to determine if these beliefs are compatible with the people’s objectives — in this case, for the future of education at Elizabethtown Area School District?”

It absolutely is up to the voters.

But since I do not believe that factual information will be provided to would-be constituents by Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth, it needs to come from somewhere else.

First, I appreciate LNP | LancasterOnline’s discussion of this topic, including Alex Geli’s reporting (“Candidates push false claims,” April 25) and the more recent editorial (“Truth is essential,” April 28). While the coverage is highly unfortunate for the Lindemuths’ daughter — and she should be afforded as much privacy as possible — it is the parents themselves who first inserted her into public discussion by referencing her classroom experiences that they found objectionable.

Second, with regard to the Lindemuths’ “beliefs” being compatible with the objectives of education, it’s important to note the plethora of studies showing that when youth see themselves reflected in school curricula — protected by school culture and norms and affirmed for their genuine identities —there is a strong correlation to positive outcomes such as academic achievement, graduation rates and even decreased instances of suicide.

I believe that the Lindemuths, with their dangerous and discriminatory views on race, sexual orientation and the promulgation of xenophobia, are pursuing the exact opposite. They are not, in my view, creating an environment where all students can thrive. Instead, they masquerade ignorance as “beliefs,” while ultimately promoting policies to the detriment of Elizabethtown students, the district and overall educational outcomes in the county.

Tara Ruby

Lancaster