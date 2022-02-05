Technology can offer positive and negative experiences. Many people assume that teenagers are addicted to their phones. I have watched videos about kids getting into trouble with parents who say they are spending too much time on their phones. They automatically assume and blame the phone for the kid’s actions, when they shouldn’t do that.

Instead of arguing about phones, I think we should limit their use to certain times for both kids and parents. When anyone is on the phone all day, it can create an unhealthy, unbalanced relationship with family members and friends.

Families dealing with the problems of technology in their households should have a schedule of phone time and family time, so that relationships can remain strong.

Also, when you sit down and your head is looking down at the phone for a long period of time, it can cause pain in your back muscles, shoulders and neck. There can also be increased headaches from the phone’s light being too bright and straining your eyes.

So, I think there should be set times to be on phones. Then we might not have to worry about the negative outcomes of being on them too long and creating unstable relationships.

Hailey Trimble

Peach Bottom

Grade 9

Solanco High School