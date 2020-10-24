Limerick about vice president [letter] Oct 24, 2020 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print When Vice President Mike Pence goes out on the stump,He reminds us that he is a bad, lying chump,A “man of religion”Who cares not a smidgen That he aids the devil’s disciple ... named Donald Trump.Barbara WankLancaster Today's Top Stories Press issues delay delivery of today's LNP; here's what you need to know 3 min ago Agape Cafe & Grille, Beautiful Home Interiors now open near Strasburg 1 hr ago 'Marionette Land' documentary paints intricate picture of Lancaster Marionette Theatre and owner Robert Brock 1 hr ago Finally, good vibes for Pequea Valley, Conestoga Valley: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 24 1 hr ago How to start journaling, even if you're a first-timer [column] 1 hr ago Corn disease tar spot: What to know and how to spot it 1 hr ago Mothers celebrate recovery from addiction alongside children at Lancaster County ceremony 1 hr ago The Latest: Trump calls 'Borat' star an unfunny 'creep' 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Trump Limerick Pence